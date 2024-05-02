LFP - Kenmore Recycling collection event May 11, 2024

Recycling event for Kenmore / LFP on May 11, 2024

Photo courtesy City of Lake Forest Park

The Cities of Lake Forest Park and Kenmore have partnered again for a combined Recycling Collection Event!





Take a look at the Event Flyer to view the full list of what you can and cannot bring. Please be aware fees do apply for certain items.









Items you can bring (please view the event flyer for full details and information):





Tires*, Propane Tanks*, Appliances and Scrap Metal*, Porcelain Toilets & Sinks*, Lead Acid & Household Batteries, Mattresses*, Paper Shredding (4 box limit), Clean Bulky Wood, and Refrigerators & Freezers*.

*Fees apply

Please note: No flat beds or dump trucks allowed. We reserve the right to refuse over-sized, commercial, contaminated, excessive, or unacceptable loads.



