Shorecrest robotics team competes in WORLDS Vex Robotics competition in Dallas

Thursday, May 2, 2024

Team SADMEP at Worlds competition in Dallas TX
Photo by Kari Potter

Shorecrest High School's Team SADMEP (that's PEMDAS backward, because they are always taking apart their robot) attended the WORLDS Vex Robotics competition in Dallas, Texas over Spring Break.

820 teams were invited from over 50 countries (only 16 from Washington). It was AMAZING, and the students represented Shorecrest and Washington well! 

They had a solid performance every match and ended in about the middle of their division. Many of their matches were within 20 points, which is very close in the robot world!

Congratulations to the members of Team SADMEP:
  • Jared Atherton
  • Lydia Chin*
  • Ameli Graff
  • Thomas Linville
  • Ole Lynass
*Lydia had a family vacation and couldn't come physically, but notice in the team picture, she is FaceTiming on Ameli's phone!

And thanks to advisor Kari Potter for the write-up, photos, and her leadership of the Vex Robotics club!

