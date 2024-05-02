Not a stallion but a mare - and still at large - zebra seen near North Bend
Thursday, May 2, 2024
|One of the recaptured zebras faces the camera
Photo courtesy RASKC
Regional Animal Services of King County (RASKC) continues to take in information about a zebra that went missing on Sunday near North Bend, Washington.
RASKC has been in contact with the zebra's owner in Montana, as well as local residents assisting her.
Contrary to the owner's original statement, the missing zebra is a mare, or female zebra.
This has been confirmed by photos from the public that show the zebra wandering in the area near North Bend.
Numerous credible sightings of the zebra have been reported to RASKC and law enforcement, including one on Thursday morning, but so far the zebra has eluded capture.
Numerous credible sightings of the zebra have been reported to RASKC and law enforcement, including one on Thursday morning, but so far the zebra has eluded capture.
However, at this point, RASKC animal control officers are not actively searching for the zebra. They will continue to respond to credible reports of sightings, though.
Sightings can be reported to 911 or RASKC's non-emergency number at 206-296-7387.
Residents are asked not to approach the zebra or try to capture it themselves.
0 comments:
Post a Comment