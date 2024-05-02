Back from Central America - osprey return to Hamlin Park
Thursday, May 2, 2024
|Osprey return to nest in Hamlin Park.
Photo by David Walton
David Walton reports that the osprey have returned to their nest in Hamlin Park atop the poles in the upper ball fields.
|Nesting pair at Hamlin Park
Photo by David Walton
Must have been a long way back from Central America, as they arrived a little later than normal, this year in mid April or so. Normally they leave in September and return to our neighborhood @ March each year.
