Precinct Committee Officer candidates can file online May 6 through 10
Sunday, May 5, 2024
|A map from the King County website shows voting precincts in Shoreline and Lake Forest Park
By Oliver Moffat
Precinct Committee Officers (PCOs) are volunteers elected by their neighbors to represent their precincts in their political party.
They inform their neighbors about candidates and upcoming ballot measures and they vote to elect party leadership and vote to fill vacancies in elected office.
To become a PCO, candidates file online with their respective county elections office: King County and Snohomish County.
The 2024 online filing period opens on Monday, May 6 at 8am and closes Friday, May 10, at 5:00pm.
In the event that more than one candidate runs for PCO in a precinct there will be an election in the August primary.
PCOs serve 2-year terms and are elected on even-numbered years.
To be a PCO, candidates must be registered voters in the precinct, be at least eighteen years old and declare they are a member of either the Republican or Democrat party.
Information on becoming a PCO is available on the Washington State Democrats website and the Washington State Republican Party website.
Candidates can find their precincts using maps on the King County website and the Snohomish County website.
For more information contact King County Elections or Snohomish County Elections.
