Special joint meeting of Shoreline / Northshore fire commissioners May 6, 2024 in-person and online

Sunday, May 5, 2024

SPECIAL JOINT SHORELINE/NORTHSHORE
BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS RFA*
PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING NOTICE

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Planning Committee Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee Meeting on May 6, 2024, at 4:00 p.m.with the Planning Committee Board Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department.

AGENDA: Initial planning meeting for establishing an RFA between Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments.

DATE: May 6, 2024
TIME: 4:00pm

LOCATION: Shoreline Fire Department Station 61 Public Conference Room
17525 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133

To attend the meeting online, follow this link

Meeting ID: 879 4115 1467
Passcode: 005855
Dial by your location: #1-253-205-0468

Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith, Executive Assistant, May 3, 2024

*Regional Fire Authority


