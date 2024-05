Special joint meeting of Shoreline / Northshore fire commissioners May 6, 2024 in-person and online

SPECIAL JOINT SHORELINE/NORTHSHORE

BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS RFA*

PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING NOTICE









As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, you are hereby notified that the Planning Committee Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Joint Regional Fire Authority (RFA) Planning Committee Meeting on May 6, 2024, at 4:00 p.m.with the Planning Committee Board Commissioners of the Northshore Fire Department.AGENDA: Initial planning meeting for establishing an RFA between Shoreline and Northshore Fire Departments.DATE: May 6, 2024TIME: 4:00pmLOCATION: Shoreline Fire Department Station 61 Public Conference RoomTo attend the meeting online, follow this link Meeting ID: 879 4115 1467Passcode: 005855Dial by your location: #1-253-205-0468Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith, Executive Assistant, May 3, 2024