Jobs: WSDOT Fiscal Analyst 2
Sunday, May 5, 2024
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region
$46,620 – $62,596 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Fiscal Analyst 2 to perform professional-level financial review and analysis to ensure accountability within the region. This critical role supports WSDOT's mission of providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options while ensuring financial activities comply with regulations and policies.
Responsibilities include reviewing complex financial transactions for completeness, accuracy, and compliance with state and federal requirements. Join us in fostering a respectful and inclusive work environment while contributing to the improvement of communities and economic vitality through effective financial management.
Job description and application
