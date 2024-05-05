Jobs: WSDOT Fiscal Analyst 2









Responsibilities include reviewing complex financial transactions for completeness, accuracy, and compliance with state and federal requirements. Join us in fostering a respectful and inclusive work environment while contributing to the improvement of communities and economic vitality through effective financial management.

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$46,620 – $62,596 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Fiscal Analyst 2 to perform professional-level financial review and analysis to ensure accountability within the region. This critical role supports WSDOT's mission of providing safe, reliable, and cost-effective transportation options while ensuring financial activities comply with regulations and policies.