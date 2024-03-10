Wind gusts of up to 50mph knock out power in Shoreline

Sunday, March 10, 2024

4pm outage map

WeatherWatcher Carl Dinse reports that a line of thunderstorms around 2:40pm created locally gusty winds with a lot of tree damage in the area.

His Richmond Beach weather station recorded a southwest gust of 47mph. Close to 4,000 local customers lost power, with a King county total of 10,000.

Three of the outages are one customer only.

New outages were reported from 6-7pm and occasional wind gusts continued into the early morning hours.

By 12:30am on Sunday, most of the north end outages has been cleared, including the one on the graphic with 30 customers.

--Diane Hettrick


Posted by DKH at 12:39 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  