Wind gusts of up to 50mph knock out power in Shoreline
Sunday, March 10, 2024
|4pm outage map
WeatherWatcher Carl Dinse reports that a line of thunderstorms around 2:40pm created locally gusty winds with a lot of tree damage in the area.
His Richmond Beach weather station recorded a southwest gust of 47mph. Close to 4,000 local customers lost power, with a King county total of 10,000.
|Three of the outages are one customer only.
New outages were reported from 6-7pm and occasional wind gusts continued into the early morning hours.
By 12:30am on Sunday, most of the north end outages has been cleared, including the one on the graphic with 30 customers.
--Diane Hettrick
0 comments:
Post a Comment