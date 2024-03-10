Wind gusts of up to 50mph knock out power in Shoreline

4pm outage map

WeatherWatcher Carl Dinse reports that a line of thunderstorms around 2:40pm created locally gusty winds with a lot of tree damage in the area.





His Richmond Beach weather station recorded a southwest gust of 47mph. Close to 4,000 local customers lost power, with a King county total of 10,000.





Three of the outages are one customer only.

New outages were reported from 6-7pm and occasional wind gusts continued into the early morning hours.





By 12:30am on Sunday, most of the north end outages has been cleared, including the one on the graphic with 30 customers.





--Diane Hettrick








