Shorewood girls tennis return to defend their 2023 WesCo South and District 1 team championships

(l-r) Shorewood Senior Captains Emma Nelson, Emily Lin, Amelia Uran. Photo by Arnie Moreno

The Shorewood girls tennis team returns to defend their 2023 WesCo South and District 1 team championships.





Last year, the team sent a record six players to the state tournament and placed third in team 3A standings behind Mercer Island and Lakeside.



Junior Rylie Gettmann 4th at state, senior Lin 7th at state, return a strong singles lineup with lots of experience.



Senior Rachel Li and freshman Carlota Garibay-Romero will add to to the strength of the singles lineup.



Also returning are defending WesCo South and District 1 doubles champions and WIAA state qualifiers, juniors Mari Brittle and Alex Mignogna.





Emilia Garibay-Romero, Nelson, Emma Okamura, Reese Johnson and Amelia Uran and junior Bridget Cox return to the doubles lineup. Shorewood set a school record last season, winning 84 individual matches and losing only 7.



Coach Arnie Moreno reminds the team to be proud of their past accomplishments, but to prepare for new challenges and focus on this season.

Shorewood opens the season with a home match versus WesCo 4A Lake Stevens on Friday March 15, 2024. Matches start at 3:30pm.



SHOREWOOD VARSITY ROSTER



SPRING 2024



Lilah Becker

Maribel Brittle

Bridget Cox

Addy Falkin

Carlota Garibay Romero

Emilia Garibay Romero

Rylie Gettmann

Samantha Orobio-Hernandez

Reese Johnson

Rachel Li

Emily Lin

Alexandra Mignogna

Emma Nelson

Rachel Nelson

Emma Okamura

Sophia Sisneros

Marieka Staheli

Amelia Uran

Isabella Vicencio

Callista Webb



