Shorewood girls tennis return to defend their 2023 WesCo South and District 1 team championships
Sunday, March 10, 2024
|(l-r) Shorewood Senior Captains Emma Nelson, Emily Lin, Amelia Uran. Photo by Arnie Moreno
The Shorewood girls tennis team returns to defend their 2023 WesCo South and District 1 team championships.
Led by senior co-captains Emily Lin, Emma Nelson and Amelia Uran, the team will have 12 seniors.
Shorewood is undefeated in three years with a record of 36-0.
Last year, the team sent a record six players to the state tournament and placed third in team 3A standings behind Mercer Island and Lakeside.
Junior Rylie Gettmann 4th at state, senior Lin 7th at state, return a strong singles lineup with lots of experience.
Senior Rachel Li and freshman Carlota Garibay-Romero will add to to the strength of the singles lineup.
Also returning are defending WesCo South and District 1 doubles champions and WIAA state qualifiers, juniors Mari Brittle and Alex Mignogna.
Seniors, Emilia Garibay-Romero, Nelson, Emma Okamura, Reese Johnson and Amelia Uran and junior Bridget Cox return to the doubles lineup. Shorewood set a school record last season, winning 84 individual matches and losing only 7.
Shorewood opens the season with a home match versus WesCo 4A Lake Stevens on Friday March 15, 2024. Matches start at 3:30pm.
SHOREWOOD VARSITY ROSTER
SPRING 2024
Lilah Becker
Maribel Brittle
Bridget Cox
Addy Falkin
Carlota Garibay Romero
Emilia Garibay Romero
Rylie Gettmann
Samantha Orobio-Hernandez
Reese Johnson
Rachel Li
Emily Lin
Alexandra Mignogna
Emma Nelson
Rachel Nelson
Emma Okamura
Sophia Sisneros
Marieka Staheli
Amelia Uran
Isabella Vicencio
Callista Webb
Coach Arnie Moreno reminds the team to be proud of their past accomplishments, but to prepare for new challenges and focus on this season.
