Sen. Cantwell secures $6.5 million for housing for homeless children and veterans

U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA), the Senate's leading champion for affordable housing, announced that six housing projects she supported in the State of Washington will receive federal funding.





"Affordable housing projects boost our economy, revitalize communities, and drive down inflation -- I will continue to advocate for investments and legislation that help us build more,” Sen. Cantwell said.



A total of $6,566,279 is going toward the six projects:



Edmonds - Scriber Place Affordable Housing for Homeless Students: $1,500,000 to construct 52 units of permanently affordable housing for families with children in the Edmonds School District who are experiencing homelessness.



Kittitas County - HopeSource Veterans Housing: $1,616,279 to construct 12 units of affordable rental units dedicated to low-income senior veterans in Kittitas County.



Seattle - Mary’s Place Emergency Family Shelter: $1,000,000 to rebuild an aging emergency shelter to provide safe shelter and services for up to 70 families with children experiencing homelessness.



Tacoma - Micro-Shelter Expansion: $850,000 to purchase 75 micro-shelter units to support individuals transitioning to permanent supportive housing, as well as the demolition and preparation of a long-term location for the micro-shelters.



Makah Reservation Workforce Housing: $800,000 to construct six duplexes on the Makah Reservation for essential workers.



Sequim – Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County Workforce Housing: $800,000 to construct infrastructure for 42 affordable workforce homes in Sequim.







“These projects will create new housing for the people in the State of Washington who need it the most, including families with children, low-income veterans, and people experiencing homelessness.