Sen. Cantwell secures $6.5 million for housing for homeless children and veterans
Sunday, March 10, 2024
|U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell
“These projects will create new housing for the people in the State of Washington who need it the most, including families with children, low-income veterans, and people experiencing homelessness.
"Affordable housing projects boost our economy, revitalize communities, and drive down inflation -- I will continue to advocate for investments and legislation that help us build more,” Sen. Cantwell said.
A total of $6,566,279 is going toward the six projects:
Edmonds - Scriber Place Affordable Housing for Homeless Students: $1,500,000 to construct 52 units of permanently affordable housing for families with children in the Edmonds School District who are experiencing homelessness.
Kittitas County - HopeSource Veterans Housing: $1,616,279 to construct 12 units of affordable rental units dedicated to low-income senior veterans in Kittitas County.
Seattle - Mary’s Place Emergency Family Shelter: $1,000,000 to rebuild an aging emergency shelter to provide safe shelter and services for up to 70 families with children experiencing homelessness.
Tacoma - Micro-Shelter Expansion: $850,000 to purchase 75 micro-shelter units to support individuals transitioning to permanent supportive housing, as well as the demolition and preparation of a long-term location for the micro-shelters.
Makah Reservation Workforce Housing: $800,000 to construct six duplexes on the Makah Reservation for essential workers.
Sequim – Habitat for Humanity of Clallam County Workforce Housing: $800,000 to construct infrastructure for 42 affordable workforce homes in Sequim.
