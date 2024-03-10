Ramp closures on I-5 at Mountlake Terrace continue through Friday

SR 104 and I-5

As part of its ongoing Lynnwood Light Rail extension , Sound Transit will close multiple lanes and ramps on I-5 overnight.





The southbound I-5 right and HOV lanes between 220th St SW and SR 104 on the King-Snohomish line will alternate closing from

8pm Saturday, March 9, to 5am Sunday, March 10, and

8pm to 5am nightly Monday, March 11, through Friday morning, March 15.

The 220th St SW on-ramp to southbound I-5 also will close at those times.

The northbound I-5 off-ramps to eastbound and westbound SR 104 on the King-Snohomish line will close from 8pm to 5am nightly Monday, March 11, to Friday morning, March 15, 2024.





Sound Transit has started testing trains on the Shoreline section of the Lynnwood Link.







