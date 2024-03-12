Travels with Charlie: Typical shore to shore rain all day

Panorama of Log Boom Park between Lake Washington and the Burke Gilman Trail

Photo by Gordon Snyder

On our third day in a row of rain, we needed to head outside. Put on rain coats and wandered around Horizon View Park to get our steps and sniffs. Hiding between the downpours.





Next went down to check Lake Washington. Here’s a Panorama of Lake Washington along the trail thru Log Boom Park…





Not many folks out enjoying these storms. But, we had smiles on our wet faces.





