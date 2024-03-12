Travels with Charlie: Typical shore to shore rain all day

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Panorama of Log Boom Park between Lake Washington and the Burke Gilman Trail
Photo by Gordon Snyder

On our third day in a row of rain, we needed to head outside. Put on rain coats and wandered around Horizon View Park to get our steps and sniffs. Hiding between the downpours. 

Next went down to check Lake Washington. Here’s a Panorama of Lake Washington along the trail thru Log Boom Park…

Not many folks out enjoying these storms. But, we had smiles on our wet faces.

Cheers,
Gordon Snyder


Posted by DKH at 3:56 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  