Forest Stewards wanted with the Green Shoreline Partnership

Neighborhood volunteers working to get hundreds of plants in the ground at the Hamlin Park forest restoration site in December of 2023. Photo by Oliver Moffat

This volunteer work is not for everyone, but for me, forest restoration work is my kind of party.



I’ve been a Forest Steward at Hamlin Park for a year now and I am incredibly grateful. I’m grateful for all the new friends I’ve made while working side-by-side with my neighbors at the restoration site.





The sun shines as steam rises from a pile of wood chip mulch before a volunteer work party at Hamlin Park. Photo by Oliver Moffat

I'm grateful to the city staff who delivering mulch, plants, and tools to support our work. And I'm grateful to the Green Shoreline Partnership which makes this forest restoration possible.



With a goal to restore 240 acres of Shoreline’s forested parks and natural areas by 2039, the Green Shoreline Partnership is a collaboration between the city, nonprofits, schools, businesses and neighbors.



And now, the Green Shoreline Partnership is seeking more Forest Stewards to lead restoration projects in parks across the city.





Volunteer Forest Restoration Steward opportunities are available at parks across Shoreline

You can adopt a park in your neighborhood and be a forest steward too.



On Friday, March 29, 2024 from 3:00 - 6:30pm, the Green Shoreline Partnership will be



pace is limited, and the next training won’t be until spring of 2025. Learn more and register at the



work most Wednesday afternoons and Saturday mornings









Working outside to restore forests in our public spaces is dirty work and when the rain is pouring it can be muddy work too.