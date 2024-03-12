Sign-ups now open for next year's Edwin Pratt Preschool programs

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Students arrive at the Edwin Pratt early learning center
Photo courtesy Shoreline School District

Applications and interest forms are now available for preschool at Shoreline School District's Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center for the 2024-25 school year.

All Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center preschool classes are high-quality, inclusive programs serving students from Head Start, ECEAP, tuition-based preschool, and special education.

For tuition-based, Head Start, and ECEAP enrollment, children must be three or four years old by August 31, 2024.

Head Start/ECEAP

Head Start and Early Childhood Education and Assistance Program (ECEAP) are free preschool programs for eligible families. Learn more about program eligibility.

Applications are available online, or you can pick up printed applications in the Edwin Pratt office at 1900 N 170th St, Shoreline WA 98133.

You can also speak with one of our Head Start Family Advocates to learn if your family is eligible or to help with the application process. They can be reached at 206-393-4354.

  • Head Start students attend Monday-Friday, 9:00am - 3:00pm or 9:15am - 3:15pm.
  • ECEAP students attend half-day classes Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, 12:45pm - 3:45pm. 
Tuition Preschool

Tuition-based preschool programs are open to all. Learn more about our tuition preschool programs, schedules, rates, and more.

If you are interested in being considered for a space in our tuition preschool for the 2024-2025 school year, please complete the Preschool Interest Form by March 20, 2024.

Learn more about Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center


