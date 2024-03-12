Surprise closure of Interurban Trail through Ballinger Commons frustrates neighbors

Trail through Ballinger Commons abruptly closed with no warning

Photo by Oliver Moffat By Oliver Moffat By Oliver Moffat







The half mile section of trail runs through the Ballinger Commons apartments property owned by the King County Housing Authority (KCHA).





A hastily modified “Nature Trail” sign and yellow “CAUTION” tape mark the closure of the Interurban Trail on Ballinger Commons property. Photo by Oliver Moffat

As a detour, pedestrians can use the sidewalk on the west side of Meridian Ave N (the east side has no sidewalk). Cyclists can use the bike lanes on Meridian.



Neighbors expressed surprise and frustration on social media sites with some users speculating about why the trail was closed. As a detour, pedestrians can use the sidewalk on the west side of Meridian Ave N (the east side has no sidewalk). Cyclists can use the bike lanes on Meridian.Neighbors expressed surprise and frustration on social media sites with some users speculating about why the trail was closed.





A map showing the closed section of the Interurban Trail between N 195th Street and N 205th Street

A spokesperson for the city of Shoreline said KCHA closed the trail without notifying the city. “We weren't notified ahead of time of the closure, so it was a surprise to us as well,” the spokesperson said in an emailed response to questions.



The city said they will work as quickly as possible to resolve KCHA’s concerns so the trail can be reopened.



An emailed request for comments to the KCHA was not returned.



A spokesperson for the city of Shoreline said KCHA closed the trail without notifying the city. “We weren't notified ahead of time of the closure, so it was a surprise to us as well,” the spokesperson said in an emailed response to questions.The city said they will work as quickly as possible to resolve KCHA’s concerns so the trail can be reopened.An emailed request for comments to the KCHA was not returned.

On Friday, March 8, 2024 neighbors were surprised by the sudden appearance of traffic signs and yellow caution tape blocking the entrances to the Interurban Trail between 195th Street and 205th Street.