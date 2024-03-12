Flags at half-staff for WA State Trooper Christopher Gadd
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Washington State Trooper Christopher Gadd, 27, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Trooper Gadd died in the line of duty on Saturday, March 2, 2024.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
A memorial service will take place on March 12th, at the Angel of the Winds Arena, Everett at 1:00pm.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
