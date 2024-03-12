Flags at half-staff for WA State Trooper Christopher Gadd

Tuesday, March 12, 2024

Flag Lowering - 3/12/2024 (WA State Trooper Christopher Gadd)

Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of Washington State Trooper Christopher Gadd, 27, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Trooper Gadd died in the line of duty on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.

A memorial service will take place on March 12th, at the Angel of the Winds Arena, Everett at 1:00pm.

Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.


Posted by DKH at 3:11 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  