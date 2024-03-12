NEMCo Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program starts March 28, 2024

The Northshore Emergency Management Coalition (NEMCo) is announcing the second of four Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) programs for 2024!





Regardless of your age, background, experience or capabilities, there is something you can do to help yourself, your family and your community.





Classes are presented by trained CERT instructors in the areas of Fire Safety, Basic First Aid, Disaster Medical Operations, Light Search & Rescue, Utility Management, and overall preparedness.



CERT is for everyone! Topics are presented in an easy-to-understand, step-by-step process, with hands-on training to build your knowledge and skills.









The CERT course will be in a seven-week format:

Dates: Thursday nights, March 28 through May 9, 2024 with the simulation on May 18

Time: 6:00pm to 9:00pm

Location: Northshore Fire Department Station 51, 7220 NE 181st Street Kenmore, WA or use the QR code in the flyer



After completing this CERT course, the opportunities do not end. After some class practice, you and your classmates will participate in a disaster simulation to give you the opportunity to apply what you have learned and build confidence in your new skills and abilities.





Join us at NEMCo to become one of our CERT or community members who serve our Northshore community, police, and fire departments throughout the year by participating at community events and so much more.









For additional information about NEMCo, please





NEMCo also offers additional training in GMRS Emergency Radio Communications, amateur radio (ham) communications, Emergency Operations Center management, its drone program, and teaches additional emergency skill sets with more specialized member training through our monthly training program.For additional information about NEMCo, please check out our website

The CERT basic curriculum teaches community residents how to prepare themselves, their families and neighbors for an emergency, disaster or other community incident.