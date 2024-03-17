The Seattle Times: An unusual race in Shoreline sends runners in circles
Sunday, March 17, 2024
|Route for the Boeing Creek Trail Run
On a drizzly, windy Saturday morning in Shoreline, 40 bundled-up runners crossed the start line of a slightly unusual race. Grand Douglas fir trees loomed over the participants as they began their day puffing up a trail at Shoreview Park. For the next two, four or six hours, they would run in circles.
The Seattle Times published a feature on the Boeing Creek Crawl, held in Shoreview Park on March 9, 2024. See our previous story here and The Times story here.
