Shorewood grad singled out for Water Polo honor

Elle Fredrickson is a 2020 graduate of Shorewood High School who now attends Santa Clara University in California and plays water polo.

In addition to playing water polo in college, she has played since she was 8 years old at the Innis Arden Swim Club, for a club team based out of Tacoma, and for Shorewood High School.



This week Elle was listed as one of only 22 collegiate women’s water polo players in the entire country to be on the Cutino Award watch list. This is the equivalent of being on the Heisman watch for football.

Named after the late Hall of Fame coach Peter J. Cutino, this watch list was established in 2022 to promote collegiate water polo and honor outstanding players across the nation.





This acknowledgment highlights Fredrickson's exceptional skills and her significant impact on collegiate water polo, both for men's and women's. Selected by coaches, the top 22 athletes are recognized for their outstanding performance.





The senior has recorded 123 career goals with 27 in the young season. Last year, she was featured as the GCC Player of the Week for April 10-16 after she totaled seven goals and five drawn exclusions across three games, including scoring the golden goal winner on the road at Cal State East Bay.





Not only excelling in athletics, Fredrickson also stands out academically. A three-time GCC All-Academic Team award recipient, she has also been named to the 2022 ACWPC All-Academic Team. As she continues to lead both in the pool and in the classroom, Fredrickson shows excellence in collegiate water polo.