Shoreline Recreation summer camps: Tips to help with the registration process
Sunday, March 17, 2024
|The Recreation Guide is online
Tips to Help with the Registration Process for Shoreline Recreation Summer Camps
Our Summer Camps fill up quickly. Be ready before 8:00am
Registration Dates
- Summer Camps : Shoreline Residents 3/19, LFP 3/21, All 3/22
- Programs & Trips : Shoreline Residents 3/26, LFP 3/28, All 3/29
- Check your account login and password shorelinewa.gov/registernow.
- Get pre-approved for a scholarship at shorelinewa.gov/scholarships.
- Review the refund policy and our payment plan shorelinewa.gov/camps.
- Go through the Recreation Guide and note the camps you would like to register for.
- Have alternative camps picked out in case your first choice is full.
- Join the waitlist.
- If a spot becomes available, we will call you.
- Add your credit card to your online account shorelinewa.gov/registernow to make paying for camps faster!
View the Registration Website
