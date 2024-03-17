Shoreline Recreation summer camps: Tips to help with the registration process

Sunday, March 17, 2024

The Recreation Guide is online
Tips to Help with the Registration Process for Shoreline Recreation Summer Camps

Our Summer Camps fill up quickly. Be ready before 8:00am

Registration Dates
  • Summer Camps : Shoreline Residents 3/19, LFP 3/21, All 3/22
  • Programs & Trips : Shoreline Residents 3/26, LFP 3/28, All 3/29
Tips
For more information on camps, please visit our website shorelinewa.gov/camps.

View the Registration Website


Posted by DKH at 3:19 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  