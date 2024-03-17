Shoreline Fire Board meets Monday March 18, 2024

SPECIAL MEETING/WORKSHOP NOTICE









Shoreline Fire Department (upstairs conference room)

17525 Aurora Avenue North

Shoreline, WA 98133



Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith

Executive Assistant

March 15, 2024





LOCATION: In-Person OnlyShoreline Fire Department (upstairs conference room)Notice posted by: Beatriz GoldsmithExecutive AssistantMarch 15, 2024 TIME: 2:15 p.m.

As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Meeting at the date, time, and place specified below.The purpose of the special meeting workshop is to discuss a Regional Fire Authority (RFA) with the Northshore Fire Department and the establishment of an RFA Planning Committee, as well as discuss the Request for Proposal with the Bothell Fire Department.DATE: Monday, March 18, 2024