Shoreline Fire Board meets Monday March 18, 2024
Sunday, March 17, 2024
SPECIAL MEETING/WORKSHOP NOTICE
As required by RCW 42.30, the Open Public Meetings Act, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the Shoreline Fire Department will hold a Special Meeting at the date, time, and place specified below.
The purpose of the special meeting workshop is to discuss a Regional Fire Authority (RFA) with the Northshore Fire Department and the establishment of an RFA Planning Committee, as well as discuss the Request for Proposal with the Bothell Fire Department.
DATE: Monday, March 18, 2024
TIME: 2:15 p.m.
LOCATION: In-Person Only
Shoreline Fire Department (upstairs conference room)
17525 Aurora Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
March 15, 2024
Shoreline Fire Department (upstairs conference room)
17525 Aurora Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
Notice posted by: Beatriz Goldsmith
Executive Assistant
March 15, 2024
0 comments:
Post a Comment