Openings for volunteers on LFP board, commission, and committee

The City of Lake Forest Park has openings for adult and youth on several citizen groups.





Civil Service Commission – one full-term vacancy, six-year term, generally meets in the morning, as needed.









More information about these advisory bodies is available here . If you have additional questions about any of the positions, please call City Hall, 206-368-5440.





- there are two college/ high school student positions available on the Climate Action Committee. Both are partial terms that expire on February 28, 2025.- terms are for three years and there are two partial term vacancies; one expires February 28, 2025 and the other expires February 28, 2026.If you would like to apply, complete the online application.