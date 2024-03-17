Openings for volunteers on LFP board, commission, and committee
Sunday, March 17, 2024
Civil Service Commission – one full-term vacancy, six-year term, generally meets in the morning, as needed.
Climate Action Committee - there are two college/ high school student positions available on the Climate Action Committee. Both are partial terms that expire on February 28, 2025.
Tree Board - terms are for three years and there are two partial term vacancies; one expires February 28, 2025 and the other expires February 28, 2026.
If you would like to apply, complete the online application.
More information about these advisory bodies is available here. If you have additional questions about any of the positions, please call City Hall, 206-368-5440.
0 comments:
Post a Comment