Olympic Fly Fishers offer beginners fly fishing class March 23, 2024

Cost: $30 per adult (each registered adult may also bring ONE young fisher, ages 12 to 17, FREE)

Register today by calling the center at 206-365-1536, or online here Discover the essential components of fly fishing with our Beginners Fly Fishing Class. Seasoned experts from the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds will guide you through core basics – kickstarting your success for a variety of water, weather, and safety conditions.Whether you're a complete novice or looking to supplement your skills, this class equips you with the foundational knowledge to pursue the sport quickly, easily, and without spending money where you don’t have to.Master the intricacies of gear. Perfect essential knots. Unravel the secrets of entomology. And gain a deeper understanding of how conservation affects our fisheries, now and for future generations.