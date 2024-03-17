Education Support Professionals Week in Shoreline Schools

Kathie Schindler, Executive Assistant

to Superintendent and School Board

Shoreline Schools is celebrating Education Support Professionals Week.





Kathie Schindler has been the constant presence in the district office as the Executive Assistant to the Superintendent and School Board through multiple administrations and school board turnovers. Warm and kind, her focus is always on the students.





"I’ve always felt that being part of an organization that’s core mission is to educate young people is a great place to be! I have been working in Shoreline for many decades now and I wouldn’t have traded it for anything.';

"Even though my job doesn’t include seeing our students every day, it is so rewarding knowing that what we do here in the central office is all for them.

"Many years ago, Shoreline staff adopted a motto for the school year during our late summer opening day celebration. It was: “It’s all about kids. It’s about all kids.” Still.So.True.

"I’ve also been able to work with incredibly smart, talented, thoughtful, and caring staff whom I consider lifelong friends. As a district we’ve had ups, we’ve had downs but we are “still going” and it has been a great ride.

"In honor of spring training (go Mariners), I just have to say that working in the Shoreline School District, for me, has been like hitting a grand slam with two outs in the bottom of the ninth of game seven of that ever elusive (for Seattle fans) World Series."

Kudos to Kathie and all of Shoreline's Education Support Professionals.







