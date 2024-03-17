Hearing Examiner wants more information on Fircrest behavioral health facility

He told DSHS to engage with the Shoreline School District on the plan and gave DSHS more time to solicit input before he makes a final decision.

A map from the Fircrest Master Development Plan shows the proposed location of a behavioral health facility in the northeast quadrant of the Fircrest campus.

Hearing Examiner McClean heard public comments on both permit applications at the March 6th meeting, but his concerns focused on what he considered insufficient public engagement on the behavioral health facility.



In remarks about the proposed facility, Examiner McLean issued the finding “that I don’t think a lot of people had any idea what the individuals might be…” who could be involuntarily committed at the facility. “And I dare say the school district doesn’t have a clue either,” he said.





The Shorecrest campus is adjacent to the Fircrest property.

Kellogg Middle School is north of Shorecrest.

Photo from Google satellite view.

The facility will have large spaces for activities, exercise, and life skills instruction to help transition patients back into the community. According to the plan, “these facilities would give the state a unique opportunity to improve access to behavioral health services by providing more capacity and reduce the stigma associated with mental illness by creating a more effective treatment model.”In an emailed response to questions, a spokesperson for the Shoreline school district said, “DSHS has reached out to the school district, and we are in contact and working with them to learn more about the project and move forward together.”