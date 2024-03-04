Boeing Creek Crawl trail run at Shoreview Park Saturday, March 9, 2024





The run will start at 9:00am and last until 3:00pm.





Boeing Creek and Shoreview Parks will remain open during this time; however, please be aware that there will runners using a loop trail running through Shoreview Park during the run.



The event will start and finish in the parking lot near the entrance to the Forest Loop trail.





The run takes place on a hilly, mile-long trail loop, and the challenge is to accumulate as much vertical gain -- and as much distance -- as runners can by completing laps within their chosen time limit. The trail will be clearly marked to alert runners and regular park users.



The event includes two-hour, four-hour, and six-hour timed runs with entry fees ranging from $43 to $95, depending upon age, event, and registration date, and a free kids' run for children 12 or under.



