Shoreline resident graduates with doctorate from University of Wisconsin-Madison

Monday, March 4, 2024

University of Wisconsin-Madison
MADISON, Wis (March 1, 2024) - A total of 1,966 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on Dec. 17, 2023.

Just more than 1,300 of them took part in the ceremony at the Kohl Center. UW issued 1,459 bachelor's degrees, 387 master's degrees, and 120 doctoral degrees.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, DEGREE, MAJOR(S)

Shoreline, WA
  • Shan Lu, College of Letters and Science, Doctor of Philosophy, Statistics

In remarks, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said that while every graduating class is special, the Class of 2023 had the distinction of earning degrees on UW-Madison's 175th anniversary.

"Some will tell you that the problems facing our world and our planet are impossible to solve," Mnookin said. "So my message to you today is simple: Don't believe it. Do not be deterred by what others have labeled impossible."

More information about UW-Madison here.


Posted by DKH at 2:13 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  