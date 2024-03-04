Shoreline resident graduates with doctorate from University of Wisconsin-Madison
Monday, March 4, 2024
Just more than 1,300 of them took part in the ceremony at the Kohl Center. UW issued 1,459 bachelor's degrees, 387 master's degrees, and 120 doctoral degrees.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, COLLEGE, DEGREE, MAJOR(S)
Shoreline, WA
- Shan Lu, College of Letters and Science, Doctor of Philosophy, Statistics
In remarks, Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin said that while every graduating class is special, the Class of 2023 had the distinction of earning degrees on UW-Madison's 175th anniversary.
"Some will tell you that the problems facing our world and our planet are impossible to solve," Mnookin said. "So my message to you today is simple: Don't believe it. Do not be deterred by what others have labeled impossible."
