Philharmonia Northwest presents Legacy at the Shorecrest Performing Arts Center March 17, 2024

Monday, March 4, 2024


John Turman, French horn
Bobby Collins, conductor

Sunday March 17, 2024 at 2pm
Shorecrest Performing Arts Center

PROGRAM
  • Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel: Overture in C major
  • Richard Strauss: Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-flat major, Op. 11
  • Johannes Brahms: Symphony No. 2 in D major, Op. 73

John Turman, soloist and Bobby Collins, conductor
Photo courtesy Philharmonia Northwest

Our final Music Director Finalist, Bobby Collins, presents a tableau of Germanic compositional style. Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel’s Overture in C major, her only work for orchestra alone, is a lively, melodic fanfare firmly rooted in early Romanticism. 

Seattle Symphony hornist John Turman joins the orchestra as soloist on Richard Strauss’s quintessential First Horn Concerto. 

Johannes Brahms’ Second Symphony closes the program with some of the most festive and triumphant music of Philharmonia Northwest’s season.

Join us after the concert for a Q&A with Music Director Finalist Bobby Collins!

GET TICKETS
  • $30 Adult, $20 Senior/Student
  • Children under 18 free

