SW Girls Golf celebrates sunshine and first win

l-r Sofina, Maya, Sadie & Ivy. Sofina and Sadie returning players

and Maya and Ivy are new to the team.

It was a beautiful day at Jackson Park Golf Course and the SW Girls Golf competition is underway.





This spring, players from all schools have faced rain, hail, snow, wind and really cold temps, not the typical 'golf weather' we associate with the sport.





We persisted, we are practicing and we are improving, One swing at a time!





We played a good team, and nice girls from Archbishop Murphy. Their #1 player was the medalist for the match and Sofina, Ivy and Sadie rounded out 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place finishes for our first match.





ALL the girls from BOTH schools played with a lot of heart today. Jackson Park is not an easy course for new golfers. Everyone cheered each other on and it was a good day for players and the coaches.





~Val Patrick







