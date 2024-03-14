Jobs: WSDOT Local Programs Engineer (TE3)
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Local Programs Engineer (TE3)
Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region$76,179 – $102,475 Annually
Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Local Programs Engineer (Transportation Engineer 3) to support the administration and delivery of federal and state grant programs to local agencies in the Northwest Region.
In collaboration with the Assistant Local Programs Engineer, this position plays a key role in advising local agencies on procedures, policies, and regulations related to the use of allocated grants for transportation projects. Responsibilities include processing grant paperwork, assisting with PS&E review, and tracking grant programs.
The incumbent will provide valuable assistance to local agencies during the pre-construction and construction phases, offering training and acting as a resource for construction-related matters. With a focus on Skagit County, Whatcom County, Island County, San Juan County, and the City of Seattle, this position contributes to the successful execution of federally funded projects.
Job description and application
