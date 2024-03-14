Jobs: WSDOT Local Programs Engineer (TE3)

Local Programs Engineer (TE3)

Shoreline, WA – Northwest Region





In collaboration with the Assistant Local Programs Engineer, this position plays a key role in advising local agencies on procedures, policies, and regulations related to the use of allocated grants for transportation projects. Responsibilities include processing grant paperwork, assisting with PS&E review, and tracking grant programs.









Job description and application





The incumbent will provide valuable assistance to local agencies during the pre-construction and construction phases, offering training and acting as a resource for construction-related matters. With a focus on Skagit County, Whatcom County, Island County, San Juan County, and the City of Seattle, this position contributes to the successful execution of federally funded projects.

$76,179 – $102,475 AnnuallyWashington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is currently seeking a Local Programs Engineer (Transportation Engineer 3) to support the administration and delivery of federal and state grant programs to local agencies in the Northwest Region.