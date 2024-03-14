32nd District Town Hall with Sen. Salomon and Rep. Davis
Thursday, March 14, 2024
|Town Hall April 10, 2024 with Sen. Salomon and Rep. Davis
32nd District legislators Sen. Jesse Salomon and Rep. Lauren Davis will host an in-person Town Hall in Mountlake Terrace at 7pm on Wednesday, April 10, 2024 at the Mountlake Terrace City Hall 23204 58th Ave W, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
This is your chance to hear a post session update, have your questions answered, and discuss what issues you’d like to see the legislature address next year.
The 32nd district includes Shoreline, Woodway, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and Northwest Seattle.
Constituents are encouraged to submit questions in advance here
The 32nd district includes Shoreline, Woodway, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, and Northwest Seattle.
Constituents are encouraged to submit questions in advance here
0 comments:
Post a Comment