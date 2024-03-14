PopUp Art Social event at Copperworks Distilling Co on Monday March 18, 2024
|Patrons at the bar of Copperworks Distilling in Kenmore
Photo courtesy Copperworks Distilling Co.
Copperworks Distilling Co. is hosting a PopUp Art Social event on Monday, March 18, 2024 from 3 - 7pm at the Copperworks-Kenmore tasting room and cocktail bar in partnership with Arts of Kenmore (AOK), a nonprofit organization whose goal is to encourage and promote participation in all forms of the arts by the citizens of the area and for the enrichment of the community.
“One of our main goals when we opened Copperworks-Kenmore was to serve as a community gathering space that highlights the incredible work of area organizations,” said Copperworks Distilling Co. Co-Founder, Co-Owner, and President Jason Parker.
“In fact, we are so committed that we have reserved every Monday for local non-profits, community organizations, or social groups to utilize our space for their causes.”
|Copperworks Distiling exterior
Photo courtesy Copperworks Distilling Co.
PROCEEDS: $1 of every glass benefits AOK initiatives serving Youth Arts, Youth Poet Laureate, and AOK grants for schools.
