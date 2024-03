Additional day of auditions scheduled for Mary Poppins

Saturday, March 23, 2024 in the morning.Please visit the sign-up to add your name to the list.To schedule a time, follow this link: follow this link The cast will be announced on April 8 and rehearsals will begin on April 13 with a schedule of Saturday mornings, Sunday afternoons, and Monday - Wednesday evenings (not all cast members will be called to all rehearsals).The Performances will be on June 7, 8, 14, and 15.We are also looking for people to help with• Set design, build, and stage crew.• Stage manager• Choreographer• Light and sound design and running• Costume and props helpers• Marketing and PRHave an interest in one of these, email us at rbccplayers@gmail.com We perform and rehearse in theBill McLaughlin Theatre (west side, lower level)Richmond Beach Congregational ChurchTickets for Mary Poppins: $20 for Adults and $15 for Students and Seniors.Doors 7:00 pm • Show 7:30 pm Fridays & SaturdaysDoors 1:30 pm • Show 2:00 pm SaturdaysAll seats are general admission and available now