Additional day of auditions scheduled for Mary Poppins

Thursday, March 14, 2024

RBCC Players is scheduling auditions for “Mary Poppins.” Mary Poppins is an enchanting mixture of irresistible story, unforgettable songs, and astonishing stagecraft.

Due to the increase in interest in our auditions, we have added another day, Saturday, March 23, 2024 in the morning.

Please visit the sign-up to add your name to the list.

To schedule a time, follow this link: follow this link

The cast will be announced on April 8 and rehearsals will begin on April 13 with a schedule of Saturday mornings, Sunday afternoons, and Monday - Wednesday evenings (not all cast members will be called to all rehearsals).

The Performances will be on June 7, 8, 14, and 15.

We are also looking for people to help with
• Set design, build, and stage crew.
• Stage manager
• Choreographer
• Light and sound design and running
• Costume and props helpers
• Marketing and PR

Have an interest in one of these, email us at rbccplayers@gmail.com.

We perform and rehearse in the
Bill McLaughlin Theatre (west side, lower level)
Richmond Beach Congregational Church
1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline WA 98177

Tickets for Mary Poppins: $20 for Adults and $15 for Students and Seniors.
Doors 7:00 pm • Show 7:30 pm Fridays & Saturdays
Doors 1:30 pm • Show 2:00 pm Saturdays
All seats are general admission and available now



