Additional day of auditions scheduled for Mary Poppins
Thursday, March 14, 2024
Due to the increase in interest in our auditions, we have added another day, Saturday, March 23, 2024 in the morning.
Please visit the sign-up to add your name to the list.
To schedule a time, follow this link: follow this link
The cast will be announced on April 8 and rehearsals will begin on April 13 with a schedule of Saturday mornings, Sunday afternoons, and Monday - Wednesday evenings (not all cast members will be called to all rehearsals).
The Performances will be on June 7, 8, 14, and 15.
We are also looking for people to help with
• Set design, build, and stage crew.
• Stage manager
• Choreographer
• Light and sound design and running
• Costume and props helpers
• Marketing and PR
Have an interest in one of these, email us at rbccplayers@gmail.com.
We perform and rehearse in the
Bill McLaughlin Theatre (west side, lower level)
Richmond Beach Congregational Church
1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline WA 98177
Tickets for Mary Poppins: $20 for Adults and $15 for Students and Seniors.
Doors 7:00 pm • Show 7:30 pm Fridays & Saturdays
Doors 1:30 pm • Show 2:00 pm Saturdays
All seats are general admission and available now
Please visit the sign-up to add your name to the list.
To schedule a time, follow this link: follow this link
The cast will be announced on April 8 and rehearsals will begin on April 13 with a schedule of Saturday mornings, Sunday afternoons, and Monday - Wednesday evenings (not all cast members will be called to all rehearsals).
The Performances will be on June 7, 8, 14, and 15.
We are also looking for people to help with
• Set design, build, and stage crew.
• Stage manager
• Choreographer
• Light and sound design and running
• Costume and props helpers
• Marketing and PR
Have an interest in one of these, email us at rbccplayers@gmail.com.
We perform and rehearse in the
Bill McLaughlin Theatre (west side, lower level)
Richmond Beach Congregational Church
1512 NW 195th St, Shoreline WA 98177
Tickets for Mary Poppins: $20 for Adults and $15 for Students and Seniors.
Doors 7:00 pm • Show 7:30 pm Fridays & Saturdays
Doors 1:30 pm • Show 2:00 pm Saturdays
All seats are general admission and available now
0 comments:
Post a Comment