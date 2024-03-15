Dr. Jeff Duchin to retire as Public Health Office for Seattle - King County

Dr. Jeff Duchin to retire as Public Health Officer

for Seattle & King County on July 1, 2024 Dr. Jeff Duchin, Health Officer for Public Health – Seattle & King County and a nationally-recognized public health leader and communicable disease expert, today announced his retirement from the county after 30 years of distinguished service.

“Dr. Duchin has served our community with unflappable dedication and distinction, helping improve our quality of life and elevating King County’s stature as a public health pacesetter,” said King County Executive Dow Constantine.

“His expertise and leadership during the first COVID outbreak in the nation in King County drew praise from around the country.

"Under his guidance, King County’s sustained response to the pandemic has led the nation, holding illness and death rates to among the lowest in major counties, while focusing on equity as a guiding principle in our work. I’m grateful for his wise counsel and for his long record of accomplishment on our behalf.”





His retirement will go into effect July 1, 2024. Public Health Director Dr. Faisal Khan is appointing Dr. Mia Shim as Interim Health Officer while a national search is conducted.Duchin joined Public Health – Seattle & King County in 1994 as a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Medical Epidemiologist assigned to Public Health’s TB and HIV programs, and was named as Chief of Public Health’s Communicable Disease Epidemiology & Immunization Section in 1998. Since 2015, he has served as Health Officer for King County.