West African music from Santrofi at The Drumlin on March 29, 2024

Friday, March 15, 2024


Friday March 29, 2024 from 7pm-10pm live at The Drumlin, Santrofi from West Africa. 

This free show was made possible because of the group's local connection - the group's leader is the brother of Shoreline City Council member Eben Pobee

Eben has been producing music events in Shoreline for years with his JHP Legacy organization.

Line up early--will be a significant attendance event! Drumlin has a terrific sound system--we will do this right in Shoreline!!!!

Listen to their music here

Drumlin is located in the Ridgecrest business district at 522 NE 165th St, Shoreline WA 98155


