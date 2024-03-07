Spring Preview Stroll at Dunn Gardens March 16, 2024
Thursday, March 7, 2024
|Mushie felt - artwork by Heather Talbot
Saturday, March 16, 2024 from 12pm - 3pm
Cost:
Members- $5,
Not-Yet-Members & Friends of Members- $10
Maybe you’ve noticed? Blooms are bursting on the scene, days are a little longer, and it seems like everyone is out in their yards. Perfect timing for the annual Spring Preview Stroll!
Register here
This year special guest artist, Heather Talbot, will have several of her intricate works of needle felt on display – you will be blown away by the painstaking accuracy of the felted fungi.
- Mini-tours by our fabulous volunteer docents
- Plant sale including ornamental spring containers
- Cards and artwork for sale by Robin Maynard Dobbs
- Wine and hot tea
- The Horticulturist Is In advice booth
- Renew your membership at the stroll and be entered into a raffle with fabulous prizes!
