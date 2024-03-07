Spring Preview Stroll at Dunn Gardens March 16, 2024

Cost:

Members- $5,





This year special guest artist, Heather Talbot, will have several of her intricate works of needle felt on display – you will be blown away by the painstaking accuracy of the felted fungi.

Mini-tours by our fabulous volunteer docents

Plant sale including ornamental spring containers

Cards and artwork for sale by Robin Maynard Dobbs

Wine and hot tea

The Horticulturist Is In advice booth

Renew your membership at the stroll and be entered into a raffle with fabulous prizes! We will be conducting timed entries for this event. Please pick the time you would like to attend the event. Once you choose, you are able to arrive within that 90-minute window but stay as long as you would like!"



Register here





We will be conducting timed entries for this event. Please pick the time you would like to attend the event. Once you choose, you are able to arrive within that 90-minute window but stay as long as you would like!"

Not-Yet-Members & Friends of Members- $10Maybe you’ve noticed? Blooms are bursting on the scene, days are a little longer, and it seems like everyone is out in their yards. Perfect timing for the annual Spring Preview Stroll!