Local student selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List
Thursday, March 7, 2024
|University of Minnesota Twin Cities, Engineering
To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, COLLEGE
Seattle, WA
Jasper Kangas, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering
Jasper Kangas, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering
Founded in 1851 near Saint Anthony Falls on the banks of the Mississippi River, we are one of five universities in the nation with an engineering school, medical school, law school, veterinary medicine school, and agricultural school all on one campus. University of Minnesota Twin Cities
0 comments:
Post a Comment