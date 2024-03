Local student selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List

University of Minnesota Twin Cities, Engineering MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. (March 6, 2024) - The following student has been named to the 2023 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today. MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. (March 6, 2024) - The following student has been named to the 2023 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.

Seattle, WA



Jasper Kangas, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering





To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, COLLEGE