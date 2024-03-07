Local student selected to University of Minnesota Twin Cities Dean's List

Thursday, March 7, 2024

University of Minnesota Twin Cities, Engineering
MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL, Minn. (March 6, 2024) - The following student has been named to the 2023 fall semester Dean's List at the University of Minnesota Twin Cities, the university announced today.

To qualify for the Dean's List, a student must complete 12 or more letter-graded credits while attaining a 3.66 grade point average.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, COLLEGE

Seattle, WA

Jasper Kangas, Junior, College of Sci and Engineering

Founded in 1851 near Saint Anthony Falls on the banks of the Mississippi River, we are one of five universities in the nation with an engineering school, medical school, law school, veterinary medicine school, and agricultural school all on one campus. University of Minnesota Twin Cities


