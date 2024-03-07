UW Trial seeks people with long COVID cognitive symptoms

Thursday, March 7, 2024

UW Medicine is an enrollment site for a national clinical trial studying potential therapies for brain fog and other after effects of long COVID. 

UW Medicine clinical scientists will help evaluate therapies for long COVID as part of the RECOVER Initiative clinical trials series directed by the National Institutes of Health.

RECOVER, which stands for Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery, encompasses several studies nationwide to assess several potential therapies. These include drugs, biologics, medical devices and other approaches.

The Seattle site is enrolling potential participants for one such trial, RECOVER-NEURO. It will examine interventions for brain fog, memory lapses, difficulty with attention and other cognitive problems that persistently trouble some people who have had COVID. 

If you are interested to enroll in RECOVER-NEURO, please email uwrecoverstudy@uw.edu.

More details here


