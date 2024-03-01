Shoreline Police Special Emphasis Team and K9 Quinn involved in another narcotics operation take-down
Friday, March 1, 2024
|K9 Officer Quinn with drugs seized in the latest take-down
Photo courtesy KCSO
On February 29, 2024 the King County Sheriff's Office reported that last week, the Precinct 4 Special Emphasis Team concluded a several month-long joint narcotics operation with Homeland Security Investigations.
The operation targeted a Drug Trafficking Organization responsible for distributing narcotics to White Center, Shoreline, Renton, Seattle, Marysville, Woodinville, Kirkland, Tulalip, Mt. Vernon, Des Moines, and Snohomish County.
|Part of the drugs seized. Photo courtesy KCSO
- 71,000 M-30 Fentanyl Pills
- 31 pounds of Methamphetamine
- 2.76 pounds Fentanyl powder
- 1.12 pounds of Heroin
- $7047 cash seized
- 1 car seized
This operation could not have been possible without the collaboration of our partners at Shoreline Police Department SET, City of SeaTac SET, DEA-Tacoma, Burien Police Department, Skyway Patrol, KCSO’s Crime Analysis Unit, and our King County Sheriff's Office Communications Center.
Drugs kill, and we’re determined to collaborate with local and regional law enforcement partners to apprehend those accountable for distributing narcotics into our neighborhoods.
