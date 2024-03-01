WeatherWatcher: Snow in the forecast for the next five days

From the archives, Snow February 11, 2019 by Shorewood.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson Snow is back in the forecast, as mentioned in my previous weather reports this week. This weather pattern that is locking in for the next five days is bringing us a very cold upper atmosphere. There are a couple of small low-pressure systems that will swing by bringing us rounds of showers or steady precipitation.





We could see several rounds of snow accumulations, but it is not expected to stick to roadways in general. The accumulations we see are also not likely to survive daytime temperatures. Travel impacts are expected to be minimal, but it is possible for a passing shower to be heavy enough to turn roads white at times.





Forecast: Pretty much is a showery pattern of rain or snow, or rain mixed with snow showers to be off and on from Friday morning all the way through next Wednesday.





Snow levels are expected to vary between 300 feet and 1000 feet for the next five days. Showers could be strong enough to bring the snow level to the surface at times. Some of the showers could be thundershowers as well.





So far nothing major is in the weekend or next week beyond a hit or miss showery pattern. We could see some breezy periods as well with winds gusting up to 30 mph at times, especially in strong showers or thunderstorms.





Snow accumulations: The The National Weather Service in Seattle is not expecting any snow accumulations. Many other models show several batches of 1-2 inches of accumulation intermittently through the weekend. Our best chances are Friday night into Saturday morning, and another round Sunday night into Monday.





Bottom line: This is a very early spring-like wet snow shower type of situation and is likely to only be exciting for a short time during some heavy showers. This forecast can easily change, so be sure to check back for updates.

For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com







