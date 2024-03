Flags at Half-staff March 1, 2024

Lance Corporal Davis and four other United States Marines died in the line of duty as the result of an aviation mishap on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Friday, March 1, 2024.Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.A memorial service will take place on March 1, 2024, at Chapel - NAS Whidbey Island.Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.