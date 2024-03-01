Flags at Half-staff March 1, 2024
Friday, March 1, 2024
Governor Inslee is deeply saddened by the death of United States Marine Corps Lance Corporal Donovan Davis, 21, and directs that Washington State and United States flags at all state agency facilities be lowered to half-staff in his memory on Friday, March 1, 2024.
Lance Corporal Davis and four other United States Marines died in the line of duty as the result of an aviation mishap on Wednesday, February 7, 2024.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Friday, March 1, 2024.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
A memorial service will take place on March 1, 2024, at Chapel - NAS Whidbey Island.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
Flags should remain at half-staff until close of business or sunset on Friday, March 1, 2024.
Other government entities, citizens and businesses are encouraged to join this recognition.
A memorial service will take place on March 1, 2024, at Chapel - NAS Whidbey Island.
Please email FlagRequests@gov.wa.gov if you have any questions about this flag lowering.
0 comments:
Post a Comment