Eat a Jersey Mike's Sub in March and help Seattle Children's Hospital
Friday, March 1, 2024
Seattle Children's Hospital is joining forces with 49 Jersey Mike’s Subs locations in the Seattle area for the 14th Annual March “Month of Giving” campaign to support local charities. During the month of March, customers will have the option to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar or donate $1, $3, or $5 when placing their order.
The Month of Giving campaign will culminate with Jersey Mike’s “Day of Giving” on Wednesday, March 27, 2024 when local Jersey Mike’s restaurants will give 100 percent of the day’s sales – not just profit – to Seattle Children's Hospital.
On Day of Giving, local Jersey Mike’s owners and operators throughout the country will donate their resources and every single dollar that comes in — whether in-store, online or through the app — to more than 200 different charities including hospitals, youth organizations, food banks and more.
This March, Jersey Mike’s hopes to exceed last year’s record-breaking national fundraising total of $21 million and help local charities striving to fulfill their missions and make a difference.
Since Month of Giving began in 2011, Jersey Mike’s has raised more than $88 million for local charities.
- Shoreline Jersey Mike's in Aurora Village, across from the Costco entrance (206) 546-9050
- Aurora: 13242 Aurora, (206) 734-3040
- Lynnwood: 19620 Highway 99, Lynnwood (425) 245-7214
- Bothell: Lakeside at Canyon Park 24016 Bothell Everett Hwy, (425) 286-2452
