Shoreline City Council Agenda for Monday, March 4
Monday, March 4, 2024
It’s possible that not everyone in Shoreline looks forward with anticipation to hear the city council discuss agenda topics such as “Adoption of the 2024 Comprehensive Plan Docket” and “Discussion of Ordinance No. 1009 - Establishing a Transfer of Development Rights Program, and Discussion of Landscape Conservation and Local Infrastructure Program”. But residents who are concerned about what our city looks like in the future may want to dial in to the Monday, March 4 council meeting.
The Docket includes amendments to the Comprehensive Plan proposed by residents and city staff including a proposal to build a bike bridge to Edmonds, designating Firlands Way a green street, and rezoning the southwest quadrant of the Fircrest campus to allow for development.
It is reasonable to wonder what “Transfer of Development Rights (TDR)” means and how exactly the “Landscape Conservation and Local Infrastructure Program (LCLIP)” works.
Essentially, this is a complicated scheme which aims to protect undeveloped forests and farm land in rural areas of King County by concentrating dense development in urban growth areas. The council will be discussing whether participating in the scheme makes sense for Shoreline.
Neighbors can attend council meetings on line or in person.
--Oliver Moffat
Neighbors can attend council meetings on line or in person.
--Oliver Moffat
0 comments:
Post a Comment