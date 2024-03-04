Explore the world of Family Search at hybrid meeting March 6, 2024
Monday, March 4, 2024
|Wickers building at Heritage Park, Lynnwood
You may know FamilySearch as a free online tool to research your family history, but there's so much more under the FamilySearch umbrella.
Join Judd Williams from the Shoreline FamilySearch Center on Wednesday, March 6, 2024 at 7pm, at the Wickers Building at Heritage Park in Lynnwood, 19921 Poplar Way, Lynnwood, WA 98036
Or attend online as he explores the world of FamilySearch.
He'll provide an overview of the FamilySearch Family Tree (FSFT), demonstrate how to use the FamilySearch Research Wiki, highlight valuable resources available at the Center in Mountlake Terrace, like historical records, microfilm readers, and expert volunteers, and answer your FamilySearch questions.
This meeting is open to the general public.
