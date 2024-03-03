



You Are Invited To Join Us





Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North





Saturday, March 9, 2024 from 9:30am - 12:30pm





On March 9th, from 9:30-12:30, the Washington Native Plant Urban Forest Stewards will be hosting a community work party at Twin Ponds North.





We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot.