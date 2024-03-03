Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North Saturday, March 9, 2024
You Are Invited To Join Us
Community Work Party at Twin Ponds North
Saturday, March 9, 2024 from 9:30am - 12:30pm
On March 9th, from 9:30-12:30, the Washington Native Plant Urban Forest Stewards will be hosting a community work party at Twin Ponds North.
We meet on the far NW side of the park, along 155th street, west of the parking lot.
Bring water, and a snack, and if you have them, gloves and hand pruners. We will have gloves and other tools, if you do not have them.
Please share this invitation with others, and if you have any questions, please contact us at northtwinpondsrestoration@gmail.com
We Welcome Everyone!
