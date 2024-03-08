8th grade King's girls basketball team makes it to the finals in 3A/4A tournament

1A King's team went all the way to the final game in 3A/4A league tournament. Next they go to the State tournament. Photo courtesy King's.

1A King's girls' basketball, from Shoreline, plays in the WesCo League for Feeder basketball.





The 8th grade King’s girls made it all the way to the championship game in the all 3A/4A league tournament.



They beat Shorecrest, Stanwood and Snohomish to face Mountlake Terrace in the Final. Though they led most of the game, they ultimately lost 29-27 in a nail-biter to Mountlake Terrace.



A huge accomplishment for the King’s girls to battle the big schools in WesCo (out of the 17 team WesCo league, King’s is the only 1A school).



They now go on to compete in the State Tournament, March 8-10, 2024 in Spokane, WA.



--Tim Gaydos, King’s Girls 8th Grade Coach





