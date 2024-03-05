Shorecrest student receives prestigious scholarship from University of Washington

Tuesday, March 5, 2024

Shoreline City Councilmember Betsy Robertson congratulates Shorecrest senior Prisila Santiago and her mother. Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools

In a surprise event on Friday March 1, Shorecrest High School announced that senior Prisila Santiago has received a prestigious $40,000 University of Washington Presidential Scholarship.

This merit-based scholarship provides $10,000 annually, for up to four years, to selected Washington residents who have demonstrated: 
  • Emerging leadership — creating positive change that impacts the world around them. 
  • Community engagement — having a deep commitment to the greater good.
Students can not apply for the award and must be nominated. 

Prisila is one of seventeen students to receive the scholarship out of 16,000 students who were nominated. She has also received direct admission to the UW College of Engineering.

Shorecrest and UW Admissions organized a surprise ceremony for Prisila that was also attended by Shoreline City Council member Betsy Robertson who helped with the nomination.


Posted by DKH at 3:03 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  