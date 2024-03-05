Shorecrest student receives prestigious scholarship from University of Washington
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
|Shoreline City Councilmember Betsy Robertson congratulates Shorecrest senior Prisila Santiago and her mother. Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
In a surprise event on Friday March 1, Shorecrest High School announced that senior Prisila Santiago has received a prestigious $40,000 University of Washington Presidential Scholarship.
This merit-based scholarship provides $10,000 annually, for up to four years, to selected Washington residents who have demonstrated:
- Emerging leadership — creating positive change that impacts the world around them.
- Community engagement — having a deep commitment to the greater good.
Students can not apply for the award and must be nominated.
Prisila is one of seventeen students to receive the scholarship out of 16,000 students who were nominated. She has also received direct admission to the UW College of Engineering.
Shorecrest and UW Admissions organized a surprise ceremony for Prisila that was also attended by Shoreline City Council member Betsy Robertson who helped with the nomination.
