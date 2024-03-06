6th Grade Shorewood feeder girls basketball team headed to state tournament in Spokane

6th Grade Shorewood Feeder Girls Basketball team

The 6th Grade Shorewood Feeder Girls Basketball team is headed to the Washington State Middle School Tournament this weekend in Spokane.





The team earned their spot by winning the 6th Silver B division of the MLK Wildcat Classic & King Holiday Hoopfest in January.





They finished their regular season 8-6 in their 3A/4A WesCo league.





They are the first Shorewood girls feeder team to go to the State Tournament since 2019.







