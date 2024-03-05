Parkwood Neighborhood Quarterly Meeting, Wednesday March 13, 2024









This will be an in-person meeting at The Evergreen School. Please follow the white sandwich boards on the sidewalk and enter the Administration wing from NE 150th Street (west of Meridian Ave N).





We welcome your input for neighborhood activities and ideas to connect with neighbors.





The Parkwood Neighborhood Association is pleased to host Parkwood resident Travis Murdock for a presentation on emergency preparedness. Join us to learn how to reach emergency services and plan for the first 72 hours of a disaster when police, fire, and rescue may not be available.





We will also discuss the mini-grant for Twin Ponds Park and planning for the annual ice cream social at Parkwood Elementary School on Wednesday April 3, 2024. We need volunteers to help plan and host this event. Please join us if you are interested. Any level of support is welcome and appreciated.







Welcome

Public Comment

Travis Murdock presentation on emergency preparedness

Business

Approval of November minutes

Treasurer's report

Calendar

Neighborhood updates

City neighborhood projects

Mini-grant status

Ice cream social planning

Best in Shoreline planning

Adjourn

