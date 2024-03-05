Rainbow Bingo Friday March 8, 2024 at the Senior Activity Center
Tuesday, March 5, 2024
RAINBOW BINGO
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
holds our monthly fundraiser RAINBOW BINGO
with hostess Sylvia O’Stayformore!
Friday, March 8, 2024
Games start 7pm, doors open at 6:30pm
southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus
Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!
Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.
The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.
Register online or Call 206-365-1536 if not registering online.
$10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.Bingo is a 21 and over event.
Cash bar will serve beer, wine and Jell-O shots.
0 comments:
Post a Comment