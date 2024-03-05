Rainbow Bingo Friday March 8, 2024 at the Senior Activity Center



R A I N B O W BINGO

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center holds our monthly fundraiser RAINBOW BINGO with hostess Sylvia O’Stayformore!

Friday, March 8, 2024



Games start 7pm, doors open at 6:30pm

southernmost building on the Shoreline Center campus 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155.



Participants can expect ten (10) rousing rounds of bingo, complete with prizes and a few musical numbers!





Cost: $20 Admission and $10 at the door for your bingo cards.





The $20 Admission reserves your seats and includes the evening’s entertainment and loaded nachos.









Register online or Call 206-365-1536 if not registering online.

$10 Bingo cards must be purchased at the door by cash or check as required by the Washington State Gambling Commission.Bingo is a 21 and over event.





Cash bar will serve beer, wine and Jell-O shots.





